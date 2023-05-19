India cenbank to transfer 874.16 bln rupees surplus to govt for FY23















MUMBAI, May 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) board has approved a surplus transfer of 874.16 billion Indian rupees ($10.69 billion) to the government for the fiscal year ended March 31, it said in a statement on Friday.

The government had budgeted a dividend of 480 billion rupees for fiscal 2023 from the central bank, state-run banks and other financial institutions.

In FY22, the RBI transferred 303.07 billion rupees to the government.

Reuters Graphics

The RBI board also decided to raise the Contingency Risk Buffer to 6% from 5.50% previously.

Analysts had expected the surplus transfer to sharply exceeded the budget estimates on the back of profits made from large dollar sales while higher interest income on treasury holdings locally and abroad were also expected to have helped.

India's benchmark 10-year bond yield , however, jumped 5 basis points to 7.01% as market participants had priced in a surplus transfer of 1 - 1.5 trillion rupees.

The Board also reviewed the global and domestic economic situation and associated challenges in its meeting, including the impact of current global geopolitical developments, the RBI said in its release.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza











