1 minute read
India central bank governor says aiming to prevent excessive volatility in exchange rate
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
NEW DELHI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - India's central bank has intervened in forex markets to prevent excessive volatility in the exchange rate, the bank's governor said on Monday, noting the Indian rupee had moved in an orderly manner at a time of sharp depreciations in other currencies.
Going forward, monetary policy will remain watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated, Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das said at an event.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Swati Bhat and Ira Dugal; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.