India central bank releases report on digital lending

A Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A working group of the Indian central bank has recommended setting up of a self-regulatory organisation covering the participants in digital lending.

The recommendation came as part of its report on digital lending through online platforms and mobiles applications.

The central bank report said a separate legislation must be made to prevent illegal digital lending activities and also said all data must be stored in servers located in India.

