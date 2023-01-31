India chief economic adviser refuses to comment on Adani controversy















NEW DELHI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's chief economic adviser on Tuesday declined to comment on allegations against the Adani Group's business practices by a U.S. short seller and the subsequent sharp fall in the shares of the business house.

"We do not comment on any single company", V. Anantha Nageswaran said at a news conference, adding that the matter was between the markets and the group.

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das











