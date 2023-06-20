India clears $2.7 bln Micron chip testing plant ahead of Modi U.S. visit -source

NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - India's cabinet has approved a $2.7 billion plan by Micron Technology (MU.O) to set up a semiconductor testing and packaging unit ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. this week, a senior government source told Reuters.

Micron's plant is set to be built in Modi's home state of Gujarat and the government will dole out production-linked incentives worth 110 billion rupees ($1.34 billion), the Indian official added. He declined to be identified ahead of a planned announcement during Modi's U.S. trip.

Spokespeople for Micron and the Indian government, including its technology ministry, did not respond to requests for comment.

(This story has been refiled to correct the dateline to NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON, not DUBLIN)

