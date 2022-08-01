1 minute read
India confirms its first monkeypox death
KOCHI, India, Aug 1 (Reuters) - India confirmed its first monkeypox death on Monday, which occurred in the state of Kerala, a Kerala government minister told reporters.
The man died on Saturday and his family had told officials he had tested positive in the United Arab Emirates on July 21.
Reporting by Jose Devasia in Kochi
