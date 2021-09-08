Skip to main content

India

India considering foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in LIC IPO- source

1 minute read

An exterior view of Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) headquarters is seen in Mumbai September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a government source.

The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion Indian rupees ($12.24 billion) from its stake sale.

($1 = 73.5350 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

