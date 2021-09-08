India
India considering foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in LIC IPO- source
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investment of up to 20% in Life Insurance Corporation, according to a government source.
The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever IPO, with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion Indian rupees ($12.24 billion) from its stake sale.
($1 = 73.5350 Indian rupees)
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens
