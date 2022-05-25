India to continue buying 'cheap' Russian oil, discount to be finalised - source

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Reuters) - India will continue to buy "cheap oil" from Russia but has not finalised terms of the discount, a senior government official familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The average price at which the world's third largest oil importer buys crude is above $100 a barrel, the Indian government official said.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed. Editing by Jane Merriman

