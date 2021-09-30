India current account records surplus in three months to end-June

A customer hands Indian currency notes to an attendant at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India's current account balance moved into a surplus in the April-June quarter mainly because of a contraction in the trade deficit, the Reserve Bank of India said in a release on Thursday.

The current account surplus (INCURA=ECI) stood at $6.5 billion compared to a surplus of $19.1 billion in the same quarter a year ago. In the preceding January-March quarter the current account was in a deficit of $8.1 billion.

The surplus (INCAPA=ECI) stood at 0.9% of the gross domestic product in the latest quarter, RBI data showed.

The balance of payments (INBOP=ECI) showed a surplus of $31.9 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2021/22, compared with a surplus of $19.8 billion a year earlier.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.