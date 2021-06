Workers load empty oxygen cylinders onto a supply truck for refilling, at the Medical College and Hospital, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata, India, May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

India's government has cut taxes on some COVID-19 related medical equipment and medicines until the end of September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

The government will however keep the 5% tax on COVID-19 vaccines, Sitharaman said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.