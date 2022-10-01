India cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports















NEW DELHI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Indian government has cut a windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to 8,000 rupees per tonne from 10,500 rupees per tonne from Sunday, after a decline in global oil prices.

India has also scrapped an export tax on jet fuel and halved export duties on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from Sunday, a government notification said.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Alexander Smith











