India cuts windfall tax on local crude, hikes jet fuel and diesel export duty - CNBC-TV18

FILE PHOTO: Oil tankers are seen parked at a yard outside a fuel depot on the outskirts of Kolkata February 3, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Aug 18 (Reuters) - India on Thursday cut windfall taxes on domestically produced crude oil and raised export duty on jet fuel and diesel, CNBC-TV18 tweeted, citing a government notification.

India cut taxes on local crude to 13,000 rupees per tonne from 17,750 rupees per tonne, while raising jet fuel export taxes to 2 rupees per litre from nil and diesel to 7 rupees per litre from 5 rupees per litre, CNBC-TV18 said.

The changes will be effective from Aug. 19, it added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.