Hindu devotees walk after taking a holy dip in the waters of Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during Magh Mela festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Prayagraj, India, January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla

MUMBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - India reported 271,202 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, its highest daily count in eight months, taking its total tally to 37.12 million, the federal health ministry said on Sunday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 314 to 486,066, the ministry said.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

