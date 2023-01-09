India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality

[1/2] Women walk past a mural amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis















NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson











