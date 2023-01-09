India detects all Omicron sub-variants in country, no rise in mortality
NEW DELHI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India has detected the presence of all Omicron sub-variants of COVID-19 in the community after testing more than 300 samples since late December, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"No mortality or rise in transmission were reported in the areas where these variants were detected," the ministry said.
Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.