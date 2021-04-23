Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) sit next to a grave of a man who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), during his funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

People are dying across the world because they are not being vaccinated against COVID-19, they are not being tested and not being treated, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

He said he was concerned about the growing caseload in India.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what the virus can do," he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

