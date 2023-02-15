India to earmark 75% of defence procurement budget for domestic industry in 2023-24 - defence minister















MUMBAI, Feb 15 (Reuters) - India will earmark a record 75% of its defence capital procurement budget for the domestic industry in 2023-24, the country's defence minister said on Wednesday.

One trillion rupees ($12.1 billion), which was 75% of the country's defence procurement budget was set aside for Indian companies this year, up from 68% last year, Rajnath Singh said at the ongoing Aero India event in the southern city of Bengaluru.

($1 = 82.8010 Indian rupees)

Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar











