Exclusive: India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at 6-6.8% - source















MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source.

The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named since the matter is confidential.

Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.