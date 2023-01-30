Exclusive: India economic survey likely to peg 2023-24 growth at 6-6.8% - source
MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - India's annual pre-budget economic survey is likely to peg GDP growth at 6-6.8% for 2023-24, according to a source.
The government survey is likely to say that growth is seen at 6.5% for 2023-24 under the baseline scenario, the person said, declining to be named since the matter is confidential.
Nominal growth is likely to be forecast at 11% for 2023-24, the source added.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne
