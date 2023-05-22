India economy to see downside risks to growth, upside risks to inflation - govt report















MUMBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - India's economy is likely to see downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation, partly due to challenges in the country's external sector as well as weather-related uncertainties, the finance ministry said on Monday.

"Going forward, several factors, such as weaker-than-expected oil supply, higher-than-anticipated demand from China, intensification of geo-political tension and unfavourable weather conditions," may pose an upside risk for India's inflation forecasts, the ministry said in its monthly economic review.

Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Sonia Cheema











