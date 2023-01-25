India, Egypt will seek to deepen military co-operation - foreign secretary

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2023. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India and Egypt will seek to deepen military cooperation, including between their defence industries, India's foreign secretary said on Wednesday.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as part of a state visit where he will meet business leaders and be a guest of honour at India's Jan. 26 Republic Day.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens

