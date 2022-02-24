India embassy in Ukraine says arrangements being made for evacuation

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Indian embassy in Ukraine said on Thursday alternative arrangements were being made to evacuate Indians since the Ukrainian airspace had been closed.

Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast on Thursday, officials and media said, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation. read more

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

