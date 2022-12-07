India expands export incentive scheme to include chemicals, iron and steel















NEW DELHI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - India has included iron and steel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals in an export incentive scheme, according to a government statement on Wednesday.

Reuters reported last month that India's trade ministry was seeking to extend the scheme to reimburse some local levies for domestic steel producers.

Changes to the scheme would come into effect from Dec. 15, the statement said.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.