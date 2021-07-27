India expects about 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government expects to have around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day. read more

Reporting by Neha Arora and Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Peter Graff

