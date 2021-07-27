Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

India expects about 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August

1 minute read

NEW DELHI, July 27 (Reuters) - The Indian government expects to have around 150 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in August, Vinod Kumar Paul, who heads a federal government panel on vaccines, told a news conference on Tuesday.

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry had said earlier in the day. read more

Reporting by Neha Arora and Shilpa Jamkhandikar Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 9:33 AM UTCIndia says it will meet end-July domestic vaccine supply target

India will meet its target of supplying more than half a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to states by the end of this month, the health ministry said on Tuesday, but added not all doses may be administered by then.

IndiaIndia reports 29,689 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since March 17
IndiaAmazon eyes potential stake in Indian film, media businesses; Inox denies report
IndiaWalmart's Flipkart goes to Indian Supreme Court in antitrust case-sources
IndiaIndiGo posts sixth straight quarterly loss, hit by COVID-19 travel curbs