India
India extends lower tax rate on COVID-19 drugs to year end
NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - India will extend until the end of the year a reduction on taxes on drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
In June, India had cut taxes on medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and drugs used to treat COVID-19 such as Zolgensma and Viltepso, to 5% from 12-18%. The cut was due to expire this month.
