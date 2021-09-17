Skip to main content

India

India extends lower tax rate on COVID-19 drugs to year end

1 minute read

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends a joint news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in New Delhi, India, November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - India will extend until the end of the year a reduction on taxes on drugs used for the treatment of COVID-19 infection, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

In June, India had cut taxes on medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and drugs used to treat COVID-19 such as Zolgensma and Viltepso, to 5% from 12-18%. The cut was due to expire this month.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed Writing by Manoj Kumar Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 3:24 PM UTC

India breaks own COVID vaccination record as 'birthday gift' to Modi

India broke its daily COVID-19 vaccination record on Friday by administering over 20 million doses of vaccines in a single day as states organised a special inoculation drive on the occasion of prime minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

India
Ford wakes up badly burnt from its India dream
India
Almost 90% of people in India's financial capital have COVID-19 antibodies: survey
India
India extends lower tax rate on COVID-19 drugs to year end
India
Biocon unit plans 15% stake sale to Serum Institute for access to vaccines