India finance minister hospitalised but fine - source















NEW DELHI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been admitted to the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

"Nothing serious. She is fine," the source said on the condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear why she was hospitalised.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivam Patel in New Delhi; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das











