India financial crime agency searches Razorpay, Paytm, Cashfree

NEW DELHI, Sept 3 (Reuters) - India's federal financial crime-fighting agency said on Saturday it was searching the premises of online payment companies including Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments and Paytm Payment Services Ltd.

The searches are part of a probe involving a Chinese loan app case where there were allegations of extortion and harassment of customers who had taken out small loans, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

Paytm's (PAYT.NS) parent is One 97 Communications Ltd.

"The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd, Cashfree Payments, Paytm Payment Services Ltd and entities controlled or operated by Chinese persons are covered in the search operation," the agency said.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by William Mallard

