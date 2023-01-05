India finds 11 new variants of COVID-19 in international travellers















NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India detected a total of 11 new variants of COVID-19 in international travellers who arrived in the country during Dec. 24 to Jan. 3, health ministry sources said on Thursday.

Of the 19,227 passengers who were tested for COVID-19 during the period, 124 were found positive, the sources said.

Reporting by Sarita Chaganti Singh in New Delhi, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; editing by Sudipto Ganguly











