India to focus on fiscal consolidation and capital spending - adviser

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to focus on fiscal consolidation while pushing up state capital spending to bolster growth prospects, a top government economic adviser said on Wednesday.

India expects to achieve double-digit growth in the current year and economic reforms are likely to push future growth prospects, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said at a virtual summit of U.S. and Indian industry captains.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.