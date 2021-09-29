Skip to main content

India

India to focus on fiscal consolidation and capital spending - adviser

1 minute read

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at India's Finance Ministry, speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in New Delhi, India, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to focus on fiscal consolidation while pushing up state capital spending to bolster growth prospects, a top government economic adviser said on Wednesday.

India expects to achieve double-digit growth in the current year and economic reforms are likely to push future growth prospects, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said at a virtual summit of U.S. and Indian industry captains.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar and Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 12:11 PM UTC

Floundering private sales of vaccines in India deal blow to Russia's Sputnik V

Some of India's private hospitals have cancelled orders for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine as they struggle to sell COVID-19 shots amid surging supplies of free doses of other vaccines offered by the government.

India
Cyclone damages Indian crops just before harvesting
India
Reliance backs Saudi Aramco chairman as independent director
India
Coal India to ramp up supplies to address utilities' fuel shortage
India
Indian bonds gain, rupee weakens to 1-month low on risk aversion