India
India to focus on fiscal consolidation and capital spending - adviser
NEW DELHI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian government plans to focus on fiscal consolidation while pushing up state capital spending to bolster growth prospects, a top government economic adviser said on Wednesday.
India expects to achieve double-digit growth in the current year and economic reforms are likely to push future growth prospects, Krishnamurthy Subramanian, chief economic adviser at the finance ministry, said at a virtual summit of U.S. and Indian industry captains.
