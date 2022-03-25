India foreign minister says ties with China can't be normal with border tension

India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi greet the media before their meeting in New Delhi, India, March 25, 2022. @DrSJaishankar/ Twitter/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, March 25 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister said after meeting his Chinese counterpart in New Delhi that ties between the countries cannot be normal as long as there is a huge deployment of troops along their disputed border.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a news briefing after a three-hour meeting with China's Wang Yi that frictions and tensions on the border cannot be reconciled with normal relations.

Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal and Krishna N. Das; editing by Philippa Fletcher

