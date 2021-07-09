India foreign minister urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting. read more

