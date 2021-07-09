Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India foreign minister urges reduction of violence in Afghanistan after Taliban gains

India's Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attends a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2021. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/Pool

NEW DELHI, July 9 (Reuters) - India's foreign minister said on Friday he was concerned over developments in Afghanistan and called for a reduction in the level of violence.

The situation in the war-torn nation has a direct bearing on regional security, S Jaishankar told a news conference in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Taliban officials said on Friday the Sunni Muslim insurgent group had taken control of 85% of territory in Afghanistan, as the United States and others withdrew the bulk of their troops after 20 years of fighting. read more

