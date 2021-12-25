India to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10

A staff member cleans medical equipment inside a ward that is set up to treat people infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, December 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

In an address to the nation, he also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3.

Reporting by Neha Arora, Rupam Jain and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edmund Blair

