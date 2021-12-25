India
India to give COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare workers from Jan. 10
1 minute read
NEW DELHI, Dec 25 (Reuters) - India will start administering COVID-19 booster shots to healthcare and frontline workers from Jan. 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.
In an address to the nation, he also said those aged 15-18 would start receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations from Jan. 3.
Reporting by Neha Arora, Rupam Jain and Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Edmund Blair
