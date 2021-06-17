Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India go with Ashwin and Jadeja with three seamers for WTC final

Cricket - Second One Day International - Australia v India - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - November 29, 2020 India's Ravindra Jadeja dropping a catch REUTERS/Loren Elliott

June 17 (Reuters) - India have opted to go with three fast bowlers and one specialist spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin for their World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand while spin bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also made the cut.

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were picked ahead of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj for the one-off match at the Rose Bowl in Southampton which begins on Friday.

Rishabh Pant will keep wickets, keeping Wriddhiman Saha out of the side while Hanuma Vihari also misses out.

India team: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge

