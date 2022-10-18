India government must set moderate divestment target - official















NEW DELHI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India should have a moderate divestment target, a top finance ministry official said on Tuesday, pointing to market volatility and investors' shaky appetite for risk.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, was speaking to Reuters.

The Indian government has set a 650 billion rupee ($7.89 billion) divestment and privatisation target for 2022/23, out of which it raised 245.44 billion rupees in the first seven months of the fiscal year.

($1 = 82.3450 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Nikunj Rajesh Ohri; Editing by Kirsten Donovan











