India govt appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC Chairman - document

[1/2] Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), speaks during a news conference about the LIC initial public offering (IPO) launch, in Kolkata, India, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri















NEW DELHI, April 28 (Reuters) - India's government on Friday appointed Siddhartha Mohanty as the chairman of state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIFI.NS) for two years, according to an official document seen by Reuters.

Mohanty, who is one of the four managing directors at LIC, was already named as chairman in March for three months.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Sarita Chaganti Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens











