India govt to borrow 8.45 trillion rupees in April-September - statement

NEW DELHI, March 30 (Reuters) - The Indian government will borrow nearly 60% of its total borrowing planned for 2022/23 in the first six months of the year starting April 1, as it looks to revive growth in the pandemic-hit economy through infrastructure spending.

The government plans to borrow 8.45 trillion rupees in April-September, out of the record borrowing plan of 14.31 trillion rupees for 2022/23, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

On Feb. 1, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a 39.45 trillion rupees spending plan for the coming year and kept a wider than expected fiscal deficit in a bid to drive economic growth. read more

The government will borrow 320-330 billion rupees a week in April-September.

The government said it is working with the Reserve Bank of India to bring out a framework for issuance of sovereign green bonds.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Editing by William Maclean, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.