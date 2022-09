NEW DELHI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - India's federal cabinet has extended its free food programme for the poor by another three months, a minister said on Wednesday.

India has spent about $43 billion since April 2020 on the programme known as 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' which gives poor families 5 kg of foodgrain a month.

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens











