India govt extends its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18

1 minute read

Daily wage labourers and homeless people wait to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is likely to extend its free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, cited sources.

India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on the programme.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.