India govt extends its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Daily wage labourers and homeless people wait to receive free food during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India, April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is likely to extend its free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, cited sources.

India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on the programme.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.