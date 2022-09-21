1 minute read
India govt extends its free food programme for poor - CNBC TV18
NEW DELHI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government is likely to extend its free food programme for the poor by three to six months, CNBC TV18 reported on Wednesday, cited sources.
India has spent nearly $43 billion since April 2020 on the programme.
Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Andrew Heavens
