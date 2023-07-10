India govt says direct tax collections rise 15%

NEW DELHI, July 10 (Reuters) - The Indian government has collected 5.2 trillion rupees in direct taxes from April 1 to July 9, it said in a statement.

The figure is 15% higher than in the same period last year.

Net tax collected by the government over the same period was 4.8 trillion rupees, the government said.

The government has issued tax refunds of about 420 billion rupees so far this year.

Reporting by Nikunj Ohri, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.