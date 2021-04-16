Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaIndia govt says it will supply around 17,000 MT of oxygen to states worst-hit by COVID-19

The Indian government said on Friday it will supply 17,092 MT of medical oxygen in a dozen states where the virus is surging, including Maharashtra and capital city of Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked state to source medical oxygen from industrial plants, as supplies across the country have fallen short of meeting a demand surge due to a record-increase in COVID-19 infections. read more

