India gov't seals deal for 300 mln Biological-E COVID-19 vaccine doses

3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled "coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in front of India flag in this illustration taken May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

India's government said on Thursday it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million).

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, will likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

($1 = 72.9500 Indian rupees)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.