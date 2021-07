A woman rides a scooter through a crowded market on a rainy day amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, July 14, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

July 20 (Reuters) - Two thirds of India's population have antibodies against the coronavirus, the health agency chief said on Tuesday, citing the fourth national sero survey of nearly 29,000 people conducted during June and July.

Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.