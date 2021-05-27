Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

India has held talks with Pfizer, J&J, Moderna for COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters
1 minute read

A woman walks past a painting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day before the inauguration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, on a street in Mumbai, India, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

India has held several discussions with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer (PFE.N), Moderna (MRNA.O) and J&J (JNJ.N), but there are no applications for approval pending with its regulators, the government said on Thursday.

"Government offered all assistance to have them supply and or manufacture their vaccines in India," the government said in a statement. "No application of any foreign manufacturer for approval is pending with the drugs controller."

India

