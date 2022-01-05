India health official says Merck COVID pill has 'major safety concerns'

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir and being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Merck & Co Inc/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - India has not added Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill in its national treatment protocol for the disease due to some "major safety concerns", a senior health official told a media briefing on Wednesday.

"We have to remember that this drug has major safety concerns ... so it is not included in the national task-force treatment," Balram Bhargava, head of the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research, said.

Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS)plans to launch its generic version of the Merck drug, called molnupiravir, from early next week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.