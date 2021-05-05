Skip to main content

IndiaIndia to help move Australian IPL cohort to Sri Lanka or Maldives - Cricket Australia

Reuters
1 minute read

India's cricket board (BCCI) will help to move Australia's entire Indian Premier League cohort to the Maldives or Sri Lanka in coming days, Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley said on Wednesday.

"So what we're working to do and what the BCCI are working to do, and they've been incredibly cooperative, is working to move the entire cohort out of India," Hockley told reporters in Sydney.

"That's now narrowed down to the Maldives and Sri Lanka. The BCCI are working through the final details of that at the moment and we expect that movement will happen in the next two to three days."

The IPL was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday due to the escalating COVID-19 health crisis in India.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 7:01 AM UTCIndia posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

India's coronavirus deaths rose by a record 3,780 during the last 24 hours, a day after it became the second country to cross the grim milestone of 20 million infections after the United states.

IndiaIndia accounted for one in four COVID-19 deaths globally last week - WHO
IndiaIndia's services growth slowed further in April, input costs soared
IndiaIndia c.bank allows fresh moratorium for small borrowers as COVID-19 cases spike
IndiaIndian shares rise ahead of central bank address