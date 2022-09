Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The British flag flies half-mast on the roof of British high commissioner's house, following the death of Queen Elizabeth, in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government on Friday announced one day of state mourning on Sept. 11 as a mark of respect on the passing away of Queen Elizabeth.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

