India imposes 20% duty on rice exports of various grades

Farm labourers mulch rice paddy straws on a field in Gharaunda in the northern state of Haryana, India, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

MUMBAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India on Thursday imposed a 20% duty on exports of various grades of rice, according to a statement seen by Reuters, as the world's biggest exporter of the grain tries to calm local prices.

Below-average rainfall in key rice-producing states such as West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns over rice production in a country that has already banned wheat exports and restricted sugar shipments this year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.