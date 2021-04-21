Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaIndia to increase oxygen supplies amid shortage -govt

Reuters
1 minute read

Empty cryogenic tankers are seen onboard the bogie open military new (BOMN) wagon before being transported to a Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) plant from another state for refilling with liquid oxygen, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

The Indian government plans to increase supplies of medical oxygen in coming days, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Wednesday, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies.

The government was also evaluating applications from suppliers overseas for oxygen imports, Bhushan told a news conference, adding that state leaders in the country should plan its use. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 11:14 AM UTCOxygen leak kills 22 in Indian hospital as coronavirus infections mount

At least 22 patients died on Wednesday in a hospital in western India after a disruption to their oxygen supply caused by a leaking tank, the health minister said, as a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases soaks up supplies of the crucial gas.

IndiaBureaucratic barriers leave COVID-19 patients begging for beds in India’s most populous state
IndiaTwitter becomes platform of hope amid the despair of India's COVID crisis
IndiaIndia reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in single day
IndiaIndia's ONGC says 3 employees kidnapped from eastern Indian oil rig