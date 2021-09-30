Skip to main content

India increases local natural gas prices for Oct-March to $2.90/mmbtu

An oil rig manufactured by Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) plant, during a media tour of the plant in Dhamasna village in the western state of Gujarat, India, August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

CHENNAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India has increased the price of locally produced gas from old fields for October 2021-March 2022 to $2.90 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu), the government said on Wednesday, amid an increase in global gas prices.

The new price represents a 62% increase from the April-September 2021 price of $1.79/mmBtu, which was the lowest since 2014.

India also increased the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $6.13 per mmBtu for October 2021-March 2022 from $3.62 per mmBtu in the prior six-month period, the statement read.

The prices will be applicable on a gross heat value basis.

Natural gas prices affect earnings of state-run producers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd (ONGC.NS) and Oil India Ltd (OILI.NS).

Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan Editing by Bernadette Baum

