India to investigate phone tapping of NSE stock exchange employees
MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation will probe a case against former senior officials of the National Stock Exchange and others for alleged illegal tapping of the telephones of exchange employees, the agency said on Friday.
The CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused, it said in a statement.
Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai Editing by Mark Heinrich
