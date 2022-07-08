India to investigate phone tapping of NSE stock exchange employees

A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai, India, May 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - India's Central Bureau of Investigation will probe a case against former senior officials of the National Stock Exchange and others for alleged illegal tapping of the telephones of exchange employees, the agency said on Friday.

The CBI conducted searches at 18 premises of the accused, it said in a statement.

