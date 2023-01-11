India investigates Food Corporation officials for possible corruption - source















NEW DELHI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's federal police are investigating officials of the state-run Food Corporation of India (FCI) for possible corruption in the purchase and distribution of grains, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is carrying out searches at more than 50 locations in Punjab and Haryana states, as well as in Delhi, the source said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak with the media.

The FCI, which buys rice and wheat from growers every season at guaranteed prices, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Nidhi Verma, writing by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Krishna N. Das











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.