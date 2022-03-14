India junior oil minister says govt closely monitoring global energy mkts

A man rides his trishaw loaded with empty plastic barrels which are used to carry oil in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 10, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government was closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions due to the evolving geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said.

The government was ready to take suitable measure to mitigate market volatility and calm the rise in oil prices, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the country's parliament.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.