India junior oil minister says govt closely monitoring global energy mkts
BENGALURU, March 14 (Reuters) - The Indian government was closely monitoring global energy markets as well as potential energy supply disruptions due to the evolving geopolitical situation between Russia and Ukraine, junior oil minister Rameswar Teli said.
The government was ready to take suitable measure to mitigate market volatility and calm the rise in oil prices, the minister said in a written reply to a question in the country's parliament.
Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra
